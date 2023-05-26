Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.94.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $209.98 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The stock has a market cap of $108.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.25 and its 200-day moving average is $232.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

