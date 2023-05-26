Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 990 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unitil were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unitil by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,885,000 after acquiring an additional 50,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,182,000 after buying an additional 11,222 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 446,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,933,000 after buying an additional 19,251 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 311,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,481,000 after buying an additional 28,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,480,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UTL opened at $53.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Unitil Co. has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $61.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average is $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Unitil’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UTL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Unitil from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Unitil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the local distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Others. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

