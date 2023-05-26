Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $100.85

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 100.85 ($1.25) and traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.37). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 109 ($1.36), with a volume of 107,025 shares changing hands.

Anglo Asian Mining Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £121.09 million, a P/E ratio of 3,433.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 110.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 100.94.

Get Anglo Asian Mining alerts:

Anglo Asian Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. Anglo Asian Mining’s payout ratio is presently 23,333.33%.

Anglo Asian Mining Company Profile

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 2,500 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in Azerbaijan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Asian Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Asian Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.