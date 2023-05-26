Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.05. Approximately 525,208 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,800,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Anywhere Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anywhere Real Estate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Down 2.0 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%. Analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 142,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 27,080 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 6,745,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,618,000 after buying an additional 201,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,391,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,185,000 after buying an additional 56,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 367,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 143,836 shares during the last quarter.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.