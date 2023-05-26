Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Short Interest Up 118.8% in May

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 118.8% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 1.2% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,423,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,621,000 after acquiring an additional 39,101 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,767,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,733,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,939,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,432,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 10.1% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,358,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,343,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 18.1% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,264,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after buying an additional 193,565 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANZU opened at $10.11 on Friday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02.

About Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.