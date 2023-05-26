Apollo Currency (APL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $498,376.42

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $5.00 million and $498,376.42 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00053327 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00039648 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00018074 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

