Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Short Interest Down 41.7% in May

Posted by on May 26th, 2023

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTXGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the April 30th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Aptinyx Price Performance

APTX stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 589,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,581. Aptinyx has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on APTX. SVB Securities lowered shares of Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $0.50 price target on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptinyx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Aptinyx in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aptinyx by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aptinyx by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 152,943 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Aptinyx by 203.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 147,357 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Aptinyx by 84.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 17,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.