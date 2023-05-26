Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF Declares Dividend of $0.14 (BATS:JUCY)

Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:JUCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1403 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of JUCY stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $24.70. The company had a trading volume of 213,798 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:JUCY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.16% of Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF

The Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (JUCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds US treasuries and agency securities, combined with an option writing strategy using equity-linked notes. The fund seeks to provide stability and income.

