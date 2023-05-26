Aragon Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $147.97 Million (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One Aragon token can now be bought for about $3.43 or 0.00012833 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon has a market capitalization of $147.97 million and $8.88 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aragon has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,166,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org.

Aragon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

