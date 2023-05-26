Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Arch Therapeutics Price Performance

OTCMKTS ARTH remained flat at $2.79 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 527. Arch Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc is a development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and provision of hemostasis and sealant technology platform. Its product candidates include AC5 Devices, which designed to achieve hemostasis during surgical, wound, and interventional care. The company was founded by Rutledge Ellis-Behnke and Terrence W.

