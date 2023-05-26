Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading Up 7.9%

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) were up 7.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $3.13. Approximately 1,648,905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,982,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Archer Aviation Trading Up 5.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $757.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.09.

Insider Activity at Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 1,718,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $5,603,382.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,159,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,559,471.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in Archer Aviation by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. 41.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

