Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 838,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,648 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.40% of Arcos Dorados worth $7,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARCO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Arcos Dorados Stock Down 0.8 %

Arcos Dorados stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $9.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 55.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.