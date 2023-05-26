Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) CEO Michael J. Arougheti Sells 165,439 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 165,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $13,757,907.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,481,496.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARES traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.28. 799,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,331. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.62, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $90.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 280.00%.

Several analysts have commented on ARES shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $684,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.