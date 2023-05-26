Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Director Judy D. Olian Sells 1,200 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $102,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,853.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ares Management Price Performance

Ares Management stock opened at $84.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.88. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Ares Management by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.