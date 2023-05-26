Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.39

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as high as C$0.40. Arianne Phosphate shares last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 95,201 shares changing hands.

Arianne Phosphate Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$76.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.39.

Insider Activity at Arianne Phosphate

In other Arianne Phosphate news, Director Raef Sully purchased 107,000 shares of Arianne Phosphate stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,882.00. Insiders own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

About Arianne Phosphate

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

