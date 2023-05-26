Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock Holdings Increased by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 916.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 935 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 44.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $8.12 on Friday, reaching $164.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,670,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,957. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.49. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $171.44. The stock has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $167,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $53,896.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $167,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,130 shares of company stock worth $50,927,557 in the last ninety days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.85.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

