Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Shares Down 8.2%

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 21,471 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 8,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Separately, Societe Generale cut shares of Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aroundtown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.15.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

