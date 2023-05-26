Artemis Resources (ASX:ARV) Trading Down 3.4%

Artemis Resources Limited (ASX:ARV – Get Rating) was down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.65 ($0.43) and last traded at A$0.70 ($0.47). Approximately 1,028,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 874,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.73 ($0.48).

Artemis Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$0.76 and its 200 day moving average is A$1.19.

About Artemis Resources

(Get Rating)

Artemis Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Carlow Castle Gold-Copper-Cobalt project located in the West Pilbara region of Western Australia; and the Paterson Central Gold-Copper project covering an area of approximately 605 square kilometers located in the Yaneena Basin of the Paterson Province, Western Australia.

Further Reading

