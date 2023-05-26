Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE) Short Interest Update

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Artemis Strategic Investment Stock Performance

ARTE remained flat at $10.48 during trading on Friday. 67 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,918. Artemis Strategic Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artemis Strategic Investment

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment by 484.9% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 411,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 340,940 shares in the last quarter. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $926,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,532,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,340,000 after purchasing an additional 32,349 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment during the third quarter worth $349,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Artemis Strategic Investment by 29.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Artemis Strategic Investment

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries.

