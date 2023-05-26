Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,644 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $13,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APAM. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of APAM opened at $32.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average is $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.82.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

