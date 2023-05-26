Arweave Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.78 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $6.70 or 0.00025007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $223.65 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,781.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.37 or 0.00423319 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00120913 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

