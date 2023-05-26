ASD Price Hits $0.0694 on Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 26th. One ASD token can currently be purchased for $0.0694 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $45.83 million and $4.02 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020867 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00025689 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00017597 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001032 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,672.67 or 0.99853352 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.07179749 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,119,556.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.