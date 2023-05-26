Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ APWC opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $1.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of owning operating companies in the power cable, telecommunication cable, enameled wire, and electronic cable industry. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

