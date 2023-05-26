Assetmark Inc. Buys 8,476 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,334 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,582,000 after buying an additional 3,511,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,302,459,000 after buying an additional 3,081,402 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 48.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,840,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,115,000 after buying an additional 1,897,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,760,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,866,000 after buying an additional 1,441,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BTIG Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $112.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.05 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $285.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

