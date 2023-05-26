Assetmark Inc. Has $12.25 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,576 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 18,428 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $110.40 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.32 and a 200 day moving average of $123.79. The firm has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

