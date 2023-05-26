Assetmark Inc. Has $17.14 Million Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 709,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 493,573 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $17,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,907,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,243,000 after buying an additional 1,601,571 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,954,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,348,000 after buying an additional 1,147,189 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,798,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,329,000 after buying an additional 303,257 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,119,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,228,000 after buying an additional 57,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,741,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,782,000 after buying an additional 926,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $26.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Old Republic International in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Republic International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

