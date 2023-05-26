Assetmark Inc. Has $6.57 Million Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Landstar System worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,286,000 after buying an additional 31,476 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 28.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,664,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,541,000 after purchasing an additional 368,802 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,628,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,235,000 after purchasing an additional 42,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,952,000 after purchasing an additional 46,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 581,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.83.

Landstar System Price Performance

LSTR stock opened at $176.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.79 and a 200-day moving average of $173.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $188.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 43.26%. Landstar System’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 11.34%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

