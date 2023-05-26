Assetmark Inc. Has $7.20 Million Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.06% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $7,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 118,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,722,000 after acquiring an additional 32,940 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,214,000 after buying an additional 16,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 281.3% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $653.00.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $372.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $439.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.28. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.63 and a twelve month high of $572.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $849,306.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,254.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

