Assetmark Inc. Has $7.64 Million Stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) by 54,156.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,632 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 1.80% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $7,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 533.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 55.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $19.30.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

