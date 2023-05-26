Assetmark Inc. Has $9.75 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $9,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 58,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,020,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,196,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,476,000 after buying an additional 160,759 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $42.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.15. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

