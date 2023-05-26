Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Receives GBX 2,043.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,043.33 ($25.41).

A number of brokerages have commented on ABF. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($17.41) to GBX 1,900 ($23.63) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,680 ($20.90) to GBX 1,760 ($21.89) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,180 ($27.11) to GBX 2,300 ($28.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.77) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Associated British Foods Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON ABF opened at GBX 1,832.38 ($22.79) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of GBX 1,223 ($15.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,076 ($25.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,954.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,946.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,822.93.

Associated British Foods Cuts Dividend

About Associated British Foods

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,680.85%.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

