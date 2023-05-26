Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Shares Bought by Opaleye Management Inc.

Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,203 shares during the period. Astria Therapeutics comprises 1.4% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Opaleye Management Inc.’s holdings in Astria Therapeutics were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATXS. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 12,948.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATXS. Evercore ISI started coverage on Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATXS traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.41. The company had a trading volume of 39,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,185. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.37.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, which is intended to treat Hereditary Angioedema, a rare genetic disorder characterized by severe, recurrent, unpredictable, painful, and sometimes life-threatening swelling in the face, limbs, abdomen, and airway.

