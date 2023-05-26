ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Shares of ATAC Resources Ltd. (CVE:ATC – Get Rating) rose 11.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 1,393,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 647,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$33.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.51.

ATAC Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Rackla project covering an area of approximately 1,700 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District of Yukon Territory.

