Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) were down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.21 and last traded at $16.21. Approximately 50,180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 443,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Down 4.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37.

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $153.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.92 million. Analysts anticipate that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th.

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, Director Douglas G. Rogers purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ben M. Brigham bought 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $5,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas G. Rogers purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

