Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.73

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 394980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.80 to C$1.31 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.45 to C$1.20 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.22.

Aurora Cannabis Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$248.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada. It is also involved in the distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in the European Union (EU); distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in various international markets, including Australia, Caribbeans, South America, and Israel; and distribution and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States (U.S.) market.

