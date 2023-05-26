Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-1.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.315-1.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.07-7.41 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday. They set a market perform rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $230.24.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.55. 1,149,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 53.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.53. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $235.01.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $320,290.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,767.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,671 shares of company stock worth $2,313,602. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 351.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

