Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $14.35

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $4.80 billion and approximately $118.87 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $14.35 or 0.00053519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00039421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018118 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005955 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 430,670,114 coins and its circulating supply is 334,607,394 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

