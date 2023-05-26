Avalanche One Day Trading Volume Reaches $127.88 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $14.05 or 0.00053115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $4.70 billion and $127.88 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00039640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00018105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 430,665,423 coins and its circulating supply is 334,602,703 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.