Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CL King

CL King assumed coverage on shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AVNS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut Avanos Medical from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Avanos Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.25.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

Shares of AVNS opened at $22.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.93. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.20 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 5.34%. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 1,702.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. It engages in delivering clinically superior medical device solutions and products to healthcare providers and patients. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

