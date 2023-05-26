Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stake Lessened by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,009,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,064 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Avantor worth $21,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,452,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,073,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 389,613 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 388,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after buying an additional 60,562 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,691,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $963,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Stock Down 0.1 %

Avantor stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $33.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVTR. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,727.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,727.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

