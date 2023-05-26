Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $809.96 million and approximately $97.91 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $6.93 or 0.00026157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007294 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00021043 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00017897 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001079 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,477.80 or 1.00007158 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,956,495 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,956,494.96367769 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.92926422 USD and is up 2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 315 active market(s) with $79,633,600.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.