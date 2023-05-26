AXQ Capital LP Buys New Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKSI. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at $988,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in MKS Instruments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 51.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after acquiring an additional 35,659 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,840,439 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $325,636,000 after acquiring an additional 420,112 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

MKS Instruments stock opened at $93.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 1.55. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.77 and a 12-month high of $125.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.76. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKSI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

