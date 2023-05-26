AXQ Capital LP Invests $292,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,126 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 50,634 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,541 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 349,010 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,627,000 after acquiring an additional 115,878 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 463,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 144,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $254,144.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,345.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,654 shares of company stock valued at $813,946. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Cisco Systems Price Performance
CSCO stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $200.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56.
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Cisco Systems Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 56.12%.
Cisco Systems Company Profile
Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.
