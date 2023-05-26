AXQ Capital LP Makes New Investment in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,158 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 280.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSTG opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.88. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $32.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 123.29, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSTG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

