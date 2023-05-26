AXQ Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ashland by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Ashland by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ashland by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ashland by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ashland by 4.7% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ASH opened at $86.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Ashland Inc. has a one year low of $86.54 and a one year high of $114.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.54.

Ashland Increases Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.61 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ashland from $135.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ashland from $139.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ashland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.25.

About Ashland

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

