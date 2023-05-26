AXQ Capital LP Purchases New Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 218.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cable One during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Cable One by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One Price Performance

NYSE CABO opened at $617.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $681.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $710.75. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $609.85 and a 1 year high of $1,464.20. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.40 by ($4.78). The firm had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.66 million. Cable One had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Cable One’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $709.30 per share, with a total value of $70,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $904,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CABO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cable One in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,104.29.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.