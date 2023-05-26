AXQ Capital LP Purchases Shares of 4,717 Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BYD. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 9,520.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 39,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $2,550,153.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,102,224 shares in the company, valued at $909,875,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,297,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,108,846.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 39,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $2,550,153.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,875,492.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,901 shares of company stock worth $6,019,395 over the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $64.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $71.69.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $963.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.29.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

