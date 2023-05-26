AXQ Capital LP Takes $350,000 Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $90.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.66. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $111.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNX. Barclays decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.91.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $777,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $777,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,206.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $900,093.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,405.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,588. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

