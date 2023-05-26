AXQ Capital LP Takes Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,539,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,496,647,000 after acquiring an additional 129,133 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,816,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $990,387,000 after acquiring an additional 246,347 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,252,000 after acquiring an additional 83,250 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,054,000 after acquiring an additional 282,532 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,304,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,651,000 after acquiring an additional 54,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $99.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.53. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.60 and a 12-month high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,939,972.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHRW. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

