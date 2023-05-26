AXQ Capital LP Takes Position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 633,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,442,000 after purchasing an additional 509,855 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 1,726.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,715,000 after acquiring an additional 431,324 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,539,000 after acquiring an additional 112,723 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after acquiring an additional 84,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,024,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SAH. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

Shares of SAH opened at $41.73 on Friday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $62.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.20 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.51). Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonic Automotive

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 86,596 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $4,399,076.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 814,199 shares in the company, valued at $41,361,309.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 3,500 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $189,245.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,117,391.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 86,596 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $4,399,076.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 814,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,361,309.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,432 shares of company stock worth $5,200,693. 40.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.